Three people were wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Kherson region

The Russian military continues to attack the settlements of Kherson region. Today, on June 21, Kindiika and Veletenske were under attack by the occupiers, and there are wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.



Thus, in the village of Kindika, two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on a residential building. A 25-year-old woman was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. A 52-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm.

It is noted that both victims received medical care on the spot and refused hospitalization.

Read more: Seven more children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region

In addition, a 49-year-old man came under enemy fire in Veletenske village. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Earlier it was reported that a 33-year-old man died as a result of hostile shelling of Kherson on June 20.