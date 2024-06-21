Zelenskyy talks with Duda about security agreement and results of Global Peace Summit

On Friday, June 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. The heads of state discussed a number of issues.

President Zelenskyy said this on Platform X, Censor.NET reports.

During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader thanked the President of Poland for his active support of the Global Peace Summit.

"We discussed the outcomes of the summit and agreed to continue working with other countries to join the final communiqué," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the presidents noted the "fruitful work of the teams on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 declaration" and discussed regional security challenges.

Earlier, the PO said that Ukraine and Poland " are very close to concluding a bilateral security agreement".

