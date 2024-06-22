Russian Federation partially withdraws some units in districts of Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Hlyboke due to loss of combat capability - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Last day, the Russian army did not carry out offensive actions in the Kharkiv direction.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, Nazar Voloshyn, on the broadcast of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, he noted, according to data as of Saturday morning, the Russian Federation did not carry out offensive actions in the Kharkiv region in the past day, it has suspended its active military operations there.

The enemy is trying to withdraw its units that were in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Hlyboke due to the fact that they partially lost their combat capability, because the Defense Forces there reliably held the defense and quite successfully defeated them. We can say that the Russian Federation is partially withdrawing some units for additional staffing, because they are incapable," stated Voloshyn.

According to him, the Russian army is using aviation in that direction, using guided aerial bombs and unguided missiles on the cities and villages of the Kharkiv region. In particular, we are talking about the settlements of Liptsi, Zelene, Neskuchne, Shyykivka, Zeleny Hay, and Borova of the Kharkiv region.

"Just in that direction, the enemy carried out 21 airstrikes over the past day, dropping 32 GABs. The defense forces are bravely and reliably resisting the enemy in this direction. As a result of the hostilities, over 60 occupiers were destroyed during the day - dead and wounded. The enemy also destroyed 2 tanks, 4 cars, special equipment and 42 UAVs and 18 shelters together with the enemy," he informed.