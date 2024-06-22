Enemy is stepping up its offensive in Horlivka-Toretsk direction. Fighting continues near Terny and Nevske, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

At the same time, as noted, the high intensity of the occupiers' offensive is observed in the Toretsk direction. The total number of combat engagements has increased to 64. Units of the Defence Forces are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, Novovasylivka, Hrabovske, Hremiach, and the village of Starykove were hit.

At the same time, Kharkiv region is under constant attack by enemy aircraft. From Belgorod (Russia), terrorists launched seven attacks with fourteen KABs on the village of Lyptsi, and from Shebekino (Russia), they hit Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb.

Situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka, Miasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka. The aggressor struck Petropavlivka twice with four KABs. Eight attempts by the occupants to advance were repelled by our defenders, and a firefight continues near Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked the Defence Forces units in the Lyman direction three times. Our soldiers repelled one attack, and fighting continues near Terny and Nevske. Borova and Pidlyman were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the Seversky direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Vyiimka. Eight attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, and the fighting continues.

"The enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Horlivka - Toretsk direction. The aggressor's aviation is conducting strikes with KABs. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's assault in an organised manner, four attacks have been repelled and three more are ongoing," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy also continues to try to break through our defences in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 22 times near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovske. To date, our defenders have repelled 14 hostile attacks, and eight more are ongoing.

"In the Kurakhove direction, the aggressor is trying to advance on the positions of the Defence Forces near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Our defenders repelled three occupiers' assaults in this area, and the same number of attacks are ongoing," the General Staff added.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, three enemy attacks near Staromaiorsk and Vodiane failed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces attacked with the support of aviation. The invaders launched two attacks on Kamianske with thirty-six UABs. Three enemy assaults failed in the vicinity of Robotynoye, Mala Tokmachka, and Kamianske, and another firefight is ongoing.

An attack by Russian mercenaries near Krynky failed in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

The situation in the rest of the sector remained unchanged.