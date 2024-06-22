In south, 98 occupiers and 52 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed overnight
The southern defence forces continue to fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions, and rear. During the day, 98 occupiers were killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.
It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 98 people.
The Russians also lost 52 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:
- 2 tanks;
- 14 guns;
- 2 mortars;
- 13 units of armoured vehicles;
- 1 reconnaissance UAV;
- 1 electronic warfare station;
- 5 motorcycles;
- 1 ATV;
- 1 repeater;
- 12 boats.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 observation posts and 4 field supply points.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 533,090 Russian occupiers.
