As of now, there are no threats from Belarus due to "unannounced inspection" of troops, but border and border protection continues - State Border Guard Service

There is currently no accumulation of troops or personnel on the Belarusian side of the border, and the "unannounced inspection" of troops by Belarus does not pose a threat to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon.

Demchenko noted that there is no accumulation of troops or personnel on the Belarusian side of the border.

"Belarus is constantly conducting exercises or checking troops. However, if we talk about the threat of Russia keeping its troops there and their number could be up to 12,000, then at the moment Russia has no units in this area that it could use against Ukraine," said the SBGS spokesman.

He noted that the current task of the Defence Forces is to be ready for any eventuality, which is why the Ukrainian border is constantly being reinforced.

"Intelligence is monitoring what is happening on the other side. As of now, there are no threats, but we continue to strengthen the border and the border area," he added.

As a reminder, on 21 June, Belarus launched an unannounced inspection of the readiness of military units to perform their assigned tasks. This will involve training grounds and areas near the borders of Ukraine and Poland.