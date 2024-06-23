In morning, enemy launched rockets over Ukraine: there was threat to several regions. Air Defense Forces worked in Kyiv and Kyiv region

On the morning of 23 June 2024, the occupiers launched missiles at Ukraine. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

In particular, the movement of a Kalibr cruise missile from the south through the Mykolaiv region in the direction of the Kirovohrad region was reportedly recorded.

"Cruise missiles in the northwestern part of Kirovohrad region enter Cherkasy region, the vector of movement is towards Bila Tserkva," the Air Force reported.

"Cruise missiles are coming from Cherkasy region to Kyiv region, in the direction of Zhytomyr region," the air force added later.

"Cruise missiles in the Andrushivka district of Zhytomyr region in the direction of Fastiv," the statement said.

"Cruise missile at Vasylkiv, Kyiv region," the Air Force said at 5.15 am.

"A cruise missile is in the southern part of Khmelnytskyi region, heading west!" the air force added.

"Explosions are heard in Kyiv - air defense forces are working in the region and in the capital. Stay in shelters!", Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed at 5.24 am.

The threat has now been called off.

There is no information on how many missiles were launched and the result of the Ukrainian air defense system.