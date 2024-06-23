During week, 8,050 occupiers were eliminated and 1,042 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week from June 16 to 23, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 8,050 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:

63 tanks;

129 combat armored vehicles;

282 artillery systems;

4 MLRSs;

10 air defense systems;

281 units of auto equipment;

52 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 25 missiles and 196 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 534,360 Russian invaders.