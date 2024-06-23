Slovenia and Ukraine will sign security agreement on 27 June, - President Pirc Musar

On Thursday, 27 June, Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar will visit Kyiv to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, she told TV Slovenija. about it.

"It is a commitment to continue to help Ukraine as long as necessary," Pirc Musar said.

She explained that this agreement is similar to those previously signed with Ukraine by other countries that help it.

"In fact, Ukraine is protecting the entire structure of international law," Pirc Musar emphasised the need to help Ukraine.

Pirc Musar also stressed that Ukraine needs to be helped.

As noted, the security agreement was prepared by the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs. As this is not a binding international treaty, but only a manifestation of political will for long-term support for Ukraine, the government only needs to read it, which should happen next week.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Slovenia were finalising a bilateral security agreement.