Six participants joined Global Peace Summit communiqué in week - Zelenskyy

This was announced on Facebook by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian team is working to increase the number of signatories to the final communiqué of the peace summit.

"This week, six more participants joined the peace summit communiqué. And our team is working to get more signatures. It is important for us that every part of the world, every country and every leader who respects international law can prove themselves in bringing peace and restoring the full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter," the Head of State said.

Watch more: We are working with team to supply several more Patriots - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President added that the first peace summit had demonstrated that "it is possible to restore all aspects of security and true peace". However, according to the President, this requires the unity of the world.

"We are working for such unity," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

As a reminder, the Peace Summit communiqué has recently been joined by Zambia, the Organization of American States, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

As you know, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16.