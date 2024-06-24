ENG
Enemy has not occupied Novooleksandrivka, but controls significant part of it - StratCom

The information about the full occupation of Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsk sector by the enemy is not true.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that a significant part of Novooleksandrivka is occupied by the occupiers, but not all of it. The enemy does not fully control the settlement.

"Heavy fighting is currently taking place on its streets. The superior enemy is furiously advancing, but the fighters of the 110th Brigade together with neighbouring units are making extraordinary efforts to restrain their savage onslaught. The part of the settlement into which the enemy broke through is under our fire control," the statement said.

The StratCom added that all measures are being taken to drive the occupiers out of there. Fighting continues, the situation is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the evening of 23 June, DeepState published information about the complete occupation of Novooleksandrivka.

Read more: Enemy occupied Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

