ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8591 visitors online
News
26 014 43

HIMARS attack Kursk region of Russian Federation for first time - Russian media

Курську область РФ вперше атакували з HIMARS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have attacked the Kursk region of the Russian Federation with HIMARS for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ASTRA.

Thus, the sources said that on 22 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces fired two missiles from HIMARS at the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The village of Myrnyi in the Sudzhanskyi district and the village of Dovgi Bumi in the Belovsk district were attacked.

Курську область РФ вперше атакували з HIMARS

"Both missiles were shot down, but the debris partially destroyed the building of the FSS border guard department in Sudzha. One employee was injured. In addition, according to the source, two cars were damaged," the report said.

After the attack, locals said they had lost power. The acting governor of the Kursk region, Smirnov, reported on the allegedly successful work of air defence.

Watch more: Governors of 6 Russian regions complain about drone attack at night: energy facility is on fire in Bryansk region, and fuel and energy complex facility was attacked in Smolensk. VIDEO

Author: 

Russia (12456) Kursk (793) HIMARS (209)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 