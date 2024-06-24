HIMARS attack Kursk region of Russian Federation for first time - Russian media

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have attacked the Kursk region of the Russian Federation with HIMARS for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ASTRA.

Thus, the sources said that on 22 June, the Ukrainian Defence Forces fired two missiles from HIMARS at the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The village of Myrnyi in the Sudzhanskyi district and the village of Dovgi Bumi in the Belovsk district were attacked.

"Both missiles were shot down, but the debris partially destroyed the building of the FSS border guard department in Sudzha. One employee was injured. In addition, according to the source, two cars were damaged," the report said.

After the attack, locals said they had lost power. The acting governor of the Kursk region, Smirnov, reported on the allegedly successful work of air defence.

