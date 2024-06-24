Combat continues in Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novooleksandrivka areas, enemy is most active in Siverskyi and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

The highest enemy activity since the beginning of the day has been observed in the Siversk and Pokrovsk sectors. At present, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 81.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Situation in Kharkiv region

As noted, the aggressor is using aviation, bombing with GABs from the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, in the Kharkiv sector, air strikes were carried out on Vovchansk, Hrafske, Tykhyi, Ternova, Lyptsi, Zelene and Okhrimivka. Moreover, six enemy attacks have been repelled in this sector since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, three assault operations continue in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, two firefights are currently taking place in the Lyman sector near Nevske. In total, the occupants have tried to advance in the area 10 times today.

Read more: Fighting for Novooleksandrivka continues - General Staff

"Four attacks are ongoing in the Siverskyi sector. The invaders are active near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position 20 times," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the aggressor is attacking in the areas of Pivdenne and Pivnichne. In total, there have been four attempts to improve the situation.

"The enemy is most actively trying to attack in the Pokrovske sector today. 11 attacks were repelled, 14 are still ongoing. Fighting is taking place in the areas of Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvyzhenka," the General Staff added.

The situation in the rest of the sectors remains unchanged.

Read more: Enemy suspended near Borova village in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and stabilise the situation.