Ruscists attacked Pokrovsk: 5 dead, over 40 wounded, including 4 children (updated)

On the afternoon of 24 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of an enemy attack

"At least 4 people were killed and 34 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the strike on Pokrovsk as of 14:15," the statement said.

According to the RMA, the wounded include two children aged 12 and 13. They are in moderate to serious condition.

Police, rescuers, and local authorities are working at the scene. The injured are receiving all necessary medical care.

The Russians fired two Iskander-M missiles at the city, destroying 1 private house and damaging 16.

"This is one of the biggest hostile attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences are yet to be determined," Filashkin added.







As the Office of the Prosecutor General later clarified, according to the investigation, on 24 June 2024, at 12:00, the army of the aggressor state fired a rocket at the town of Pokrovsk.

Half an hour later, the enemy struck the frontline city again. Previously, the Russian occupiers used Iskander-M missiles.

Updated information

Later, at 18:07, the head of the Donetsk Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported that only 46 civilians were injured in the shelling: 5 were killed and 41 wounded. Among the wounded are 4 children: a boy of 12 years old, girls of 9, 11 and 13 years old.

The wounded were taken to the clinical hospital of intensive care in Pokrovsk.