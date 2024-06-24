More than 800 thousand people are currently reserved under model of strategic reservation from mobilization - "servant of people" Natalukha

Under the strategic reservation model, more than 800,000 people have been reserved for mobilization to date.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Natalukha, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, "servant of the people", in an interview with Oboz.ua.

"As of today, it is possible to reserve enterprises and employees at the enterprise under the Cabinet of Ministers' resolutions No. 45 and No. 76. This is the so-called strategic reservation. This is something that is implemented free of charge. There are seven criteria to qualify for a reservation. If a company fits three of these seven criteria, it can be reserved. To date, more than 800,000 people have been reserved under this strategic reservation model," the People`s Deputy said.

According to Natalukha, they propose to introduce a parallel mechanism without canceling the existing one, i.e., an additional one called economic reservation.

Read more: Ukraine’s mobilization potential is at least 5-6 million men, - Natalukha "Servant of the people".

"The main difference is that, unlike strategic reservation, the role of the state in economic reservation is minimal, if not absent altogether. The idea is that in all three models, it is the company itself that determines which employees are critical to it and which employees it wants to keep in their jobs to guarantee their continued work. And accordingly, it is ready to pay additional financial resources for these employees," the People`s Deputy explained.

"In the first model, it is 20 thousand hryvnias of increased military duty for each reserved employee. In the second model, it is the minimum salary of such an employee, which starts at UAH 36 thousand.

And the third model is for employees, i.e. legal entities, with a minimum wage of UAH 36,000. For individual entrepreneurs, this is a model of an increased military fee - 20 thousand hryvnias per person booked per month," the "servant of the people" added.

Read more: Svyrydenko on economic reservation: First we need to hear military, and only then make decision