Ukraine’s mobilization potential is at least 5-6 million men, - Natalukha "Servant of the people".

In Ukraine, they are not going to book all men, it is only about a certain percentage.

This was stated by the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on economic development, "servant of the people" Dmytro Natalukha, Censor.NET reports with reference to Glavkom.

"According to various estimates (both ours and the mass media), the mobilization potential in Ukraine is at least 5-6 million men. Did we have a request to mobilize all of them? No," the parliamentarian said.

At the same time, Natalukha said, there is a question of who should not be mobilized.

"Of course, you could say that a design engineer is much more important in the role of an attack aircraft than a developer of an advanced defense startup (yes, this is a real example), but that would be a lie.

Why am I doing this? No one is going to book 100% of men. It is impossible even technically. And the goal is not to save everyone from war but to provide for the uninterrupted work of only critical workers. We are only talking about a certain percentage," the People's Deputy explained.

Earlier it was reported that the draft law on "economic reservation" was registered in the Council.

