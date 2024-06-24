Spain hands over second batch of Patriot missiles to Ukraine - media

On June 21, Ukraine received the second batch of missiles for the Patriot air defense system from Spain.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Spanish news agency EFE.

In addition to Patriot missiles, this arms supply reportedly includes a second batch of Leopard battle tanks, various types of ammunition, anti-drone systems, optoelectronic surveillance and tracking systems, and turrets with remote weapons.

On May 27, El Pais reported that Spain would provide Ukraine with a record $1.23 billion in military aid. It will include 19 Leopard 2A4s and Patriot missiles.

Last week, it was reported that the Netherlands and another country would provide Ukraine with the Patriot system. Romania and the United States also announced the transfer of this type of air defense system.