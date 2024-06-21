Netherlands and another country will transfer Patriot system to Ukraine - Defense Minister Ollongren

The Netherlands, together with another country, will transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was announced by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, NL Times reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the official, the Netherlands has managed to find components that can be used to build the Patriot air defense system. At the same time, Ollongren refused to say which country would help with the supply of the system. According to her, the state involved should announce this itself.

The head of the Dutch defense ministry also refused to disclose the timing of the Patriot SAM transfer to Ukraine in order not to disclose this information to Russia.

Ollongren noted that air defense is crucial for Ukraine. She also called it "very good news" that Romania announced the supply of the Patriot system this week.

The minister added that the United States is also working to increase assistance to Ukraine.

Last week, at a meeting in Brussels, the allies took another inventory of air defense assistance to Ukraine. The minister said that "all the pieces of the puzzle" were on the table.

