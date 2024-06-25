Decision made to evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in Donetsk region - RMA

A decision was made to conduct a forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from the village of Drobysheve of the Lyman community, the villages of Nova Poltavka, Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, Romanivka of the Illinivka community.

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, this decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations in the Donetsk region.

"This decision was sent for approval by the military command authorities in the relevant territory and the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law," the statement said.

The commission also discussed the issue of strengthening evacuation measures from the Toretsk community. Since the enemy is shelling the community daily with all types of weapons, including aerial bombs and drones, it is extremely dangerous to stay here.

Earlier, it was reported that the authorities are planning to carry out a forced evacuation from the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.