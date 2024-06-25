Over 1000 invaders were eliminated in East over last day

Over the past day, 158 combat engagements took place in the area of responsibility of the OSGT Khortytsia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel.

The total losses of the Russian army in the eastern direction alone for 24.06.2024 amount to:

personnel - 1029;

tanks - 4;

armored combat vehicles - 15;

guns and mortars - 21;

anti-tank weapons - 2;

motor vehicles - 41;

special equipment - 5;

electronic warfare means - 2;

UAVs - 470;

UAV control points - 1;

shelters - 25;

ammunition depots - 9;

fuel and lubricant depots - 1.

