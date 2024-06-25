Russian attack on Pokrovsk: 45 people still in hospitals, 12 in serious condition

As a result of yesterday's shelling of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, 45 wounded were sent to hospital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Pokrovsk CMA.

As noted, this incident has become one of the largest in recent times. The city's medical and rescue services are working in an emergency mode, providing the necessary assistance to all victims.

"Patients in serious condition were admitted to the surgical ward, where 12 people remain today. In addition, one patient is in the maxillofacial surgery department and another in the neurology department. The medical staff is doing everything possible to stabilise the injured and provide them with the necessary treatment," the statement said.

Read more: Firefights in Vovchansk area, tense situation near Verkhniokamianske - General Staff

"One woman in the surgical unit is in a very serious condition. Other patients are more stable. Also, three patients were sent to the Mechnikov Dnipro Regional Clinical Hospital. The severity of their condition varies, but they all needed specialised treatment. And one child was transferred to the Children's Regional Hospital. As far as we know, she has already been operated on," the doctors said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Pokrovsk: 5 dead, more than 40 wounded, including 4 children.