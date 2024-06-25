ICC issues arrest warrant for Shoigu and Gerasimov

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ICC press service.

They are accused of "alleged international crimes" committed between at least 10 October 2022 and 9 March 2023.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects are responsible for missile attacks by the Russian armed forces on Ukrainian electrical infrastructure from at least 10 October 2022 to at least 9 March 2023," the statement said.

Earlier, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov and Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Kobylash.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

