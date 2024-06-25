Police identified those involved in attack on ex-military officer in Dnipro with participation of Tyshchenko. PHOTOS

The police have identified the persons involved in the torture and illegal deprivation of liberty of a former soldier in Dnipro. This is an incident involving MP Mykola Tyshchenko.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, on 20 June, on Dmytro Yavornytskyi Avenue in the centre of Dnipro, a group of men wearing balaclavas and camouflage without insignia inflicted bodily harm on the victim and handcuffed him.

Immediately after the crime was committed, law enforcement officers questioned the victim and witnesses and identified several people who may have been involved in the offence. Investigative and search operations were conducted in five regions.

It is reported that one of the active participants in the events was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Police seized material evidence, including weapons and clothing, at the suspects' place of residence.

The police, under the procedural supervision of the Dnipro Regional Prosecutor's Office, opened two criminal proceedings over the conflict - for illegal deprivation of liberty and torture.

The National Police also added that, as a result of the examination of the evidence, "the procedural role of the MP who took part in the crime was determined".

Attack on ex-soldier in Dnipro on 20 June

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office said that, according to the investigation, a group of people, on 20 June 2024 in Dnipro, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

On 25 June, the Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to the current Member of Parliament of Ukraine Mykola Tyshchenko on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a preventive measure against him.

