Since beginning of year, UAH 790 million has been spent on creating content for "United News" telethon - People’s Deputy Zhelezniak

Since the beginning of 2024, the state budget has spent more than UAH 790 million on creating content for the United News telethon.

This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We decided to see how much the government's PR costs the state. So, since the beginning of 2024, it has already exceeded UAH 790 million. This is the total amount of 10 contracts for the creation of content for the United News and FREEDOM marathon.

In June, the state-owned Multimedia Platform for Foreign Broadcasting in Ukraine once again ordered content for the Single Marathon for UAH 20.78 million," the People's Deputy said.

According to Zhelezniak, TV series are no longer purchased separately - "they blend UAH 80 million into a contract at once, and there are already TV series and entertainment programmes in the middle".)

Read more: Rada adopted draft law on reform of BES