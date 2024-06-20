Rada adopted draft law on reform of BES

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on restarting the Bureau of Economic Security.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Bill #10439 Rebooting the BAB PASSED IN TOTAL!!!! FOR - 239

The text is agreed with the partners. With the independent selection of the new Chairman of the BES, re-certification, and personnel selection. With the participation of foreign experts and Ukrainian business," the message reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada Committee approved the draft law on the restart of the BES, which was not agreed with international partners.

The Anti-Corruption Center declared that the BES reform was being failed at the behest of Yermak.

Later it became known that the Committee nevertheless approved the draft law on the reform of the BES, taking into account the demands of the partners.

