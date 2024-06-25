Our priority is Ukraine - newly elected Secretary General of Council of Europe Berset

The newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, spoke about the areas of his activity, noting that his priority will be Ukraine and all international initiatives related to its support and protection.

Immediately after the announcement of the election results, Berset made his first public statement at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg.

"Our top priority, and we all understand why, is Ukraine. And when we talk about Ukraine, we are not just talking about the country, we are talking about Ukrainians. We're talking about their children, and the Council of Europe is very active in all these issues," Berset said.

As noted, the new Secretary General intends to expand activities, discuss as soon as possible at the level of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Committee of Ministers and prepare proposals on all current and future aspects of support.

"We have to act quickly on the compensation mechanism and the Register of Damages, and on strengthening Ukraine's defense. We recognize that we have to honor our commitments and I pledge to be committed to this," said Berset.

As a reminder, the former President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, was elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe today. He will hold this position for the next 5 years.