Council of Europe Secretary General Pejčinović-Burić to take part in Peace Summit in Switzerland - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

‘I had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Maria Pejčinović-Buryć. I thanked her for opening the office of the Register of Damages in Kyiv and welcomed the effective steps of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe to establish a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression,’ he said.

Zelenskyy invited the Secretary General to the Peace Summit.

‘I am grateful that she confirmed her participation,’ the president added.

Peace Summit in Switzerland

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy suggested that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may also attend the summit.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that it makes no sense to involve Russia in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer, as it cannot be guaranteed that it will act in good faith.

The Swiss government has said that the Russian Federation has not been invited ‘at this stage’ to the talks to be held in Switzerland in mid-June 2024.