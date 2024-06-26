ICC’s arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov are absurd. Russia does not recognize them, - Peskov

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitriy Peskov said that the Kremlin considers the warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valeriy Gerasimov to be absurd.

He told the Russian mass media about this, Censor.NET reports.

Peskov commented on the decision of the International Criminal Court, calling them "absurd, like the previous two warrants", which concerned Putin and the commissioner for children's affairs in the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova.

He reminded that Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

"We do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, we are not members of the relevant statute. Accordingly, we do not recognize these warrants," the Kremlin added.

It will be recalled that on June 25, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Sergey Shoigu and Valeriy Gerasimov.