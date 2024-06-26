59% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during war - Razumkov Centre poll

The majority of Ukrainian citizens are against holding elections during the war.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a survey by the "Razumkov Centre".

Thus, only 22% of respondents are positive about holding elections (presidential or parliamentary) before the end of martial law. In September 2023, the number was 15%.

At the same time, 59% of citizens have a negative attitude to this (in September 2023, the number was 64%).

"To a large extent, support for the idea of holding elections before the end of the war depends on the level of trust in the current government. Thus, among those who trust the President of Ukraine, only 11.5% would support such elections, while among those who do not - 34%. Although even among those who do not trust the President, a relative majority (47%) do not support the idea of such elections (among those who do - 72%)," sociologists note.

However, 46% of citizens believe that such elections will divide Ukrainian society (only 11% believe that they will unite society (in September-October 2023, 40% and 9% respectively).

