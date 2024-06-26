76% of Ukrainians do not trust Council, Cabinet and courts most - 73% - survey by Razumkov Center

The vast majority of Ukrainians trust the military, volunteers and rescuers the most.

As Censor.NET informs, this is evidenced by the survey data of the Razumkov Center.

Who do Ukrainians trust the most?

"Among state and public institutions, the most trusted are the Armed Forces of Ukraine (90% of respondents trust them), volunteer organizations (81%), volunteer battalions (80%), the State Emergency Service (79%), the National Guard of Ukraine (75 %), the State Border Service (71%), the Church (63%), the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (61%), the Security Service of Ukraine (61%), public organizations (56.5%), mayors of cities (villages, villages), in which the respondent lives (51%), the President of Ukraine (50%)", - sociologists note.

They also express trust rather than distrust in the National Police (49% and 43%, respectively) and the National Bank (48% and 42%, respectively).

"To the council of the city (village, village) where the respondent lives (respectively 45% and 46%) and to the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for human rights (Ombudsman) (respectively 39% and 39%) trust and distrust are expressed to the same extent." - added in the Razumkov Center.

Read more: Rada supported law on creation of Military Police in first reading

Whom citizens do not trust

The majority of respondents express distrust in the state apparatus (officials) (78.5% distrust), political parties (77.5%), the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (76%), the courts (judicial system in general) (73%), the Government of Ukraine (73 %), the Prosecutor's Office (64%), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (63%), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (62%), the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (62%), commercial banks (58%). 50% of respondents do not trust Ukrainian mass media. Distrust of trade unions is also expressed more often than trust (49% do not trust them, while 25% trust them).