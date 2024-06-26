Policy of mobilizing representatives of Ukrainian culture is not fully competent and balanced - Karandieiev

The cultural sector is suffering losses due to a policy of mobilizing representatives of Ukrainian culture that is not fully competent and balanced today.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev.

"Unfortunately, we are losing not only where there are no walls and people have left. We are losing, and we will talk about this, as a result of a policy that is not fully competent and balanced today in terms of mobilizing representatives of Ukrainian culture," Karandieiev said.

He noted that the percentage of mobilization of cultural workers across the country does not exceed 10%, but "uneven and unfair attention in specific cases leads to the fact that some cultural institutions are forced to cease their activities because there are no people to ensure their work."

Karandieiev believes it is necessary to find an approach that would allow us to preserve people who "carry within themselves, through their activities, what we need today." He also emphasized that harmonization and a competent approach to mobilization in the cultural sector is a challenge.

