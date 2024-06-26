Ukraine has received more than $100 million from Spain since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine has received $104 million in direct budget support from Spain.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Government Portal.

"Today, on June 26, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko met with Minister of Economy, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Spain Carlos Cuerpo Cabayero and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Spain to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu," the statement reads.

"Financial, military and humanitarian support are the areas where Spain demonstrates solidarity with Ukraine. And I am grateful to the Government and citizens of Spain for helping Ukraine at a crucial time for us. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Spain has provided USD 104 million in direct budgetary support, of which about half is grants. These funds were used to support Ukrainians who needed it most in the face of the aggressor," said Serhii Marchenko during the meeting.

Grants in the amount of USD 50.1 million were allocated under the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project to reimburse the salaries of government employees and teachers.

The rest of the attracted financing in the amount of USD 53.8 billion came in the form of a loan under the HEAL project to support the health sector.

Earlier, it was reported that Spain would provide €1 billion a year in support to Ukraine under the security agreement signed in Madrid.