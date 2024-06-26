Russian occupiers are most active near Ocheretyne - General Staff

The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are directing their efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive. Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements have taken place.

Shelling of Ukraine

The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support. During the day, it launched one missile at the territory of Ukraine. In addition, there were 43 enemy air strikes - in particular, the occupiers dropped 57 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 359 kamikaze drones and fired more than 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops 10 times with the support of aviation in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Sotnytsia Kozachka and Hlyboke. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations in Vovchansk.

According to the information available at the moment, 40 units of occupiers' weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged. Also, 30 enemy dugouts were destroyed.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction eight times. Near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove, the Defense Forces repelled six offensives without success. The situation is tense. Fighting continues near Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders 18 times in the vicinity of six different settlements over the day. Six combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Makiivka and Nevske, where about 80 percent of all attacks took place.

The situation is tense in the Siversk direction. The enemy tried to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka 11 times by assault. More than half of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, all attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka failed.

In the Toretsk direction, where the occupiers attacked nine times near Shumy, Toretsk, Dachne and Pivnichne, three combat engagements ended. Fighting continues in six other locations.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts here, conducting a total of 37 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupiers are most active in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in various directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing, in particular near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupiers are losing manpower in the sector - our troops eliminated and wounded over 200 enemy troops today.

In the Kurakhove direction, there are eight combat engagements that were unsuccessful for the occupiers at this time of day. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues. The situation is under control.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the invaders, actively using firepower. In particular, today the Air Force, missile troops and artillery struck 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two command posts, an air defense facility and an ammunition depot.

Today, the soldiers of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be recognized for their effective combat work.

