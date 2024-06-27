Pre-trial restraint in form of detention was imposed on head of Mukachevo District Council Lania, bail set at UAH 30 million - SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint on the head of the Mukachevo District Council, Mykhailo Lania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SAPO.

"On 27 June 2024, an investigating judge of the HACC imposed a preventive measure on the head of a district council in Zakarpattia, a suspect in the case of selling 3 hectares of communal land for nothing. Having considered the petition of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAPO prosecutor, the court imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 30 million bail," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 25 June, Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and Mukachevo District Council Chairman Lania were detained in connection with a corruption scheme to sell the "Avangard" stadium.

