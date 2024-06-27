In few months, together with partners, we must prepare action plan on points of Peace Formula to stop war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that together with partners, they should develop an action plan based on the results of the Peace Summit and the Ukrainian peace formula.

The head of state said this at a press conference with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We invited all the leaders to gather at the first meeting (Global Peace Summit- ed.). It was very difficult to gather so many countries from different continents in one place. Now we need the next steps. The next steps are to work on a plan for each crisis point of this war that Putin has brought to our country. And we have to prepare this plan within months," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, there is not much time because many people are dying.

"So we don't want the war to last for many years. We want to prepare this plan as soon as possible," he added.

