"Army of drones" eliminated 330 occupiers and destroyed 778 units of Russian equipment in two weeks - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

From June 10 to June 24, 2024, the strike units provided by the "Army of Drones" eliminated 330 occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Drones hit 778 units of Russian equipment in 2 weeks. This is the data of the strike units to which we provide drones as part of the "Drone Army". Every day they destroy Russian equipment, and we publish their results every week. "Birds" shoot down enemy tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery, ammunition depots and strongholds and reduce the enemy's combat potential," the statement said.

As can be seen from the infographic, over the past two weeks, UAV strike units have hit 353 Russian trucks, 51 tanks and 175 guns.

In addition, 18 SPGs, 26 ammunition/fuel depots, and 4 MLRS were destroyed.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 539,320 people (+1260 per day), 8,042 tanks, 1,436 artillery systems, and 15,459 armoured combat vehicles.

It is worth noting that the report includes data from a company of the National Guard of Ukraine, a unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service and 15 companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Fedorov noted that the units provided video evidence of each strike.