To avoid mobilization during reservation, you should register "reservation" online - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The issuance of an electronic "reservation" helps to avoid mobilization problems that may arise when reserving employees of enterprises.

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People, member of the Defence Committee of the Parliament Fedir Venislavskyi told LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

"The mechanism for solving the problem is the so-called electronic reservation <...> After that, such citizens [who reserved online] can safely go and update their data because the Oberih system will already indicate that they are reserved," he said.

Read more: From July 1, three categories of students can be mobilized - mass media

Thus, Venislavskyi answered the question of what to do in situations where a person liable for military service may be mobilized during the process of applying for a reservation, as he will need to come to the TCR and update his military registration data.

According to the people's deputy, a person liable for military service who applies for a reservation can indeed be mobilized. This happens, in particular, because such people have not updated their military registration data in time.

"And if they are not currently booked, the employees of the TCR and SS can issue a draft notice in full compliance with their powers if this citizen is subject to mobilization," Venislavskyi explained.

Read more: Ministry of Defence explained why it did not support extension of data update deadline: There are enough opportunities to do it in minutes

As a reminder, on 4 June 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the validity of all existing reservations for mobilisation for two months. On 7 June, the government amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service during martial law: defence and energy companies will be able to reserve up to 100% of their employees.