50% of schools can provide educational process with alternative power sources - Ministry of Education

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, a meeting was held on the completion of the 2023/2024 school year and preparations for the next one.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, in 2024, more than 7.3 thousand schools (58%) are operating full-time, with more than 1.7 million students. 2.4 thousand (19%) schools work remotely and 2.8 thousand (22%) work in a mixed mode.

Shmyhal reminded that this year the Government has allocated UAH 2.5 billion to create safe conditions in schools. According to the Ministry of Education and Science, funds have already been allocated for 50 projects. In total, 10,500 schools have been provided with shelters. More than 5,000 have conditions for organizing education in shelters.

In addition, this year the Government allocates UAH 1 billion for the purchase of school buses.

The Ministry of Education and Science, in turn, reported that educational institutions currently have more than 12,000 generators. By the end of the school year, approximately 50% of schools could provide the educational process with alternative power sources.

Read more: Ministry of Education warns of fake about collection of schoolchildren’s data for conscription register

The Prime Minister instructed the heads of the regions to inspect educational institutions to ensure that they are ready for the next heating season.