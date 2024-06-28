Syrskyi called on all citizens to join Defence Forces: Constitution provides not only for rights and freedoms, but also imposes duties on citizens

On Constitution Day, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi called on all citizens to join the Defence Forces.

Thus, he congratulated citizens and, above all, defenders on Constitution Day.

"Thank you, dear soldiers! It is thanks to you that we can celebrate this great national holiday today, having our own state. Ukrainians are a freedom-loving people. Perhaps no other nation in the world fights so sacrificially for its freedom and rights!



However, it is worth remembering that the Constitution provides not only rights and freedoms, but also imposes duties on every citizen of Ukraine!" - the Commander-in-Chief emphasised.

Syrskyi reminded that Article 65 of the Constitution of Ukraine stipulates that the defence of the Fatherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the respect for its state symbols are the duty of Ukrainian citizens.

"This article of the Constitution of Ukraine is particularly symbolic and important now, at a time of full-scale Russian aggression. While respecting our rights, we must not forget about our duties. No one but us will defend Ukraine! Therefore, I urge all citizens to join the Defence Forces!" - he concluded.

