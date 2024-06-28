Russian Su-25 was destroyed in Donetsk region by soldiers of 31st National Guard brigade. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 31st Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the National Guard in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"The Guardsmen detected an enemy Su-25, also known as a 'Rook', which was conducting a combat mission. The combined crew of the "Igla" man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) of the 31st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine acted promptly and professionally. The Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down with an accurate shot," the statement said.
