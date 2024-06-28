Russian Federation began to use many reconnaissance UAVs - Air Force
The Russian occupiers began to use a large number of reconnaissance UAVs.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Illia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"We see that the enemy is using reconnaissance drones in large numbers," he said.
According to Yevlash, the occupiers are trying to scout out the territories where certain objects are located, including energy ones. After that, the Russians try to hit them with ballistic or guided air missiles.
Also remind, the day before the Air Force announced the destruction of 6 reconnaissance UAVs of the occupiers.
