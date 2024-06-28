Over 80 combat engagements have already taken place since beginning of day, occupants are most active in Pokrovsk and Siversk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions. The total number of combat engagements increased to 81.

This is stated in the General Staff's report on the situation at the front as of 13 am on 28 June, Censor.NET informs.

The General Staff notes that the enemy is actively using aviation along almost the entire front line. Units of the Defence Forces are responding harshly to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying their infantry and equipment.

Shelling of the border in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from insidious artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, the village of Starykove was struck from the direction of Kozino (RF), Novovasylivka was hit from Belaya Bereza (RF), and Khliborob, Romashkove and Prohres from Zernovo (RF).

Situation in Kharkiv region

At the same time, Kharkiv region is under constant attack by enemy aircraft. From the direction of Belgorod (Russia), terrorists struck Lyptsi three times with seven GABs, Starytsia twice with six GABs, four GABs were dropped on Mykolaivka, and three more on Varvarivka and Vesele. Vovchanski Khutory was hit by two guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk. So far, our soldiers have repelled four out of five enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

Ten times today, the invading army, supported by aviation, attacked the units of the Defence Forces in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Torsky and Serebryansky forest in the Lyman sector. Nine attacks were repelled by our troops, and one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, the occupants continue to be active near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements here has increased to 19. Enemy aircraft are intensively firing at the settlements and positions of our troops. 14 attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five are still ongoing.

The occupants are not giving up their attempts to penetrate our defences in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack. Three firefights are continuing in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske.

The enemy is not slowing down the pace of offensive actions in the Horlivka-Toretsk area. The Russian occupiers' aviation is launching attacks with guided aerial bombs. Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the enemy's assault in an organised manner, repelling six attacks and fighting another battle.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupation forces have attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 21 times near Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. To date, our defenders have repelled 13 enemy attacks, and eight more are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, five aggressor's assault operations near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka ended without success, and one combat engagement is still ongoing. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy also unsuccessfully attacked our defenders three times near Krynky. The settlements of Olhynka and Tiahynka were hit by GABs.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the rest of the sectors remained unchanged.