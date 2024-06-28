No one is waiting for alternative to Ramstein format - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no one is looking for an alternative to the Ramstein format. Earlier, NATO proposed a new tool to support Ukraine.
The head of state said this during a press conference with the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, Censor.NET reports.
"No one expects any alternative, it will be an additional tool. That is, Ramstein will work - it is important for us, there are more than 50 countries there, and not only NATO countries. We cannot find an alternative to such a broad representation," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, the instrument offered by NATO countries and Secretary General Stoltenberg is "an additional powerful tool."
"There is a very important mechanism to ensure that the money allocated by certain states to support Ukraine's defense capabilities reaches Ukraine," the president explained.
