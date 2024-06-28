Ukraine will prepare clear and detailed plan for ending war by end of 2024 - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing a detailed plan to end the war and will present it to all partners by the end of this year. A vision for energy, food security and exchanges will be presented in the near future.

The head of state said this during a press conference with the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, Censor.NET reports.

The diplomatic path chosen by Ukraine is our initiative because we are a victim in this war. The peace summit has passed and we are now working in detail on three plans: energy, food security and exchanges. I am confident that we will resolve these issues. At least, we will prepare a detailed plan. This will happen in the near future," the President emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, all the other points of the Peace Formula will be developed in a comprehensive plan, and this document will be shared with all Ukraine's partners.

See more: Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Pirc Musar honored memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine. PHOTOS

"It is very important for us to show a plan to end the war that will be supported by the majority of the world. This is a diplomatic way that we are working on," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that not everything depends on Ukraine alone.

"That is, these are two parallel things: to be strong on the battlefield and to develop a clear plan, a detailed plan, and it will be ready this year," the president added.

Watch more: Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on Constitution Day: Millions of people proved that for them Ukraine really comes first. VIDEO