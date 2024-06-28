Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion tranche from IMF at beginning of next week - Shmyhal

Ukraine is expecting the next tranche of $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund early next week.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this during a telethon.

Shmyhal reminded that Ukraine has passed the fourth review of the IMF program for the first time in its history.

"We hope to receive a positive decision from the IMF today and expect the next tranche of $2.2 billion from the Fund on Monday or Tuesday," the Prime Minister said.

