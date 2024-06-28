European Council proposes new sanctions regime for Russia’s hybrid attacks

EU leaders are asking the EU Council to develop a new sanctions regime for Russia's unfriendly actions and hybrid attacks against EU member states.

This is stated in the text of the final document of the EU summit, the full text of which is published on the website of the European Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The European Council strongly condemns all types of hybrid activities that are increasingly targeting the European Union, its member states and partners, including intimidation, sabotage, subversion, external information manipulation and interference, disinformation, malicious cyber activities and the use of migrants as a means of pressure by third countries," the document says.

The EU leaders stated that Russia has intensified its hostile campaign against the EU and is conducting new active operations on European soil. As the members of the European Council emphasized, the EU and its member states will respond to such actions with a united and decisive response.

"In response to Russia's destabilizing actions abroad, the European Council reiterates its call on the EU Council to further elaborate and introduce a new sanctions regime. The European Union will work closely with partners to identify and counter hybrid actions by third countries, including the spread of false narratives and disinformation," the EU summit conclusions say.