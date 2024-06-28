General Staff: 102 combat engagements took place in frontline since beginning of day, fighting continues in seven directions

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 102. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the pressure of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 4 pm, Censor.NET reports.

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy assaulted the defensive lines of our units six times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line. Five occupiers' attempts to advance were repelled, and one battle is still ongoing.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Serebrianskyi Forest. 14 engagements ended without success for the enemy, and two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siversk direction. Near Bilohorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Ivan-Darivka, Rozdolivka and Vyimka, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Ivanivske. One more battle is ongoing.

The number of hostile attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to nine. The aggressor's aviation is active, in particular, the city of Toretsk was hit by two GABs, and another bomb was dropped on the village of New York.

The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The defense forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 21 enemy attacks, with seven battles still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit twice by two unguided air-to-surface missiles, and Russian terrorists struck Lozuvatske, Vovche, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha and Mykolaivka with GABs.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled seven attacks by the occupying army, and two more are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, there is a battle near Vodiane. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.