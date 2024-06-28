Zelenskyy posthumously awards paramedic Iryna Tsybukh with Order "For Courage" of III degree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded Iryna Tsybukh, a paramedic with the Hospitallers, with the Order of Courage, III degree.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

On Friday, June 28, on the occasion of Constitution Day, the head of state awarded Ukrainian defenders and representatives of various professions with state awards. Among them, in particular, was Iryna Tsybukh (Cheka), a paramedic with the Hospitallers.

The decree states that the award was granted for significant merits in strengthening Ukrainian statehood, courage and self-sacrifice in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, significant personal contribution to the development of various spheres of public life, and conscientious performance of professional duties.

About Iryna Tsybukh

On May 29, 2024, 25-year-old paramedic Iryna Tsybukh, call sign Cheka, was killed during a rotation in the Kharkiv direction. She was a paramedic with the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, which provides medical evacuation of soldiers in hot spots on the front line.

Since 2015, Iryna has been visiting the Donetsk region as a military paramedic.

Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, she worked as a manager of the Regional Broadcasting Department at the Public Broadcasting Company.

Read more: Zelenskyy awarded 1154 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 696 of them posthumously