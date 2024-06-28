AFU destroys RF Space Communications Center during strike on Crimea - MoD

This week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The defense ministry noted that the Center is an important military component of the satellite communications and navigation system for the Russian army.

In addition, this week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an Osa anti-aircraft missile system, a Su-25 attack aircraft, and two BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers. The latter, as noted by the Ministry of Defense, are considered to be very powerful prey, as they are extremely difficult to capture.

What preceded it?

On the night of June 24, a series of loud explosions occurred in occupied Crimea - residents of Yevpatoria and the settlements of Molochne and Vityne, as well as Crimean telegram channels, wrote about it on social media.

Subsequently, the media published satellite images of the Russian military facility in the village of Vitine near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea.

According to OpenStreetMap, the 40th Separate Command and Measurement Complex (Long-Range Space Communications Center), which is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is located there. As mentioned above, this is an important military unit in the Russian space communications and satellite navigation system.

