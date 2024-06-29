In winter, Ukrainians can expect power outages for 12 hours - Director General Yasno Kovalenko

The deficit of electricity in winter will be 30-35%. However, real predictions can be made at the end of August.

As Censor.NET informs, the CEO of Yasno Serhii Kovalenko told about this in an interview with Delo.ua.

"With a high probability, we can say that the generation will increase. Of course, not take into account the shelling, which can make corrections. On the other hand, in winter, the consumption in the country is the highest. My basic forecast is that there will be a deficit in the energy system in the region of 30-35%. What is this mean for consumers? If the critical infrastructure is restored and only then the remainder will be distributed, the deficit for consumers will be 50%. That is, the basic forecast is 12 hours without light. It can be worse if they do not restore the destroyed facilities and do not agree on imports. It may be better if everything planned is resumed and the temperature will be favorable," Kovalenko said.

At the same time, he explained that a scenario in which light will be given for 5-6 hours a day in winter is also likely. According to Kovalenko, real forecasts can be made at the end of August, when it will be clear what the expected consumption will be and what the generation will be.

Also remind, that the difficult situation with electricity in the winter was confirmed by the "Ukrenergo". The company noted that it is considering several scenarios.

